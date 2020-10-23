SALEM — The Oregon Employment Department has launched a series of Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance virtual town halls.
“While they may not have all the answers to your questions, your input will help their staff to develop and create draft administrative rules for the Paid Family Medical Leave program,” according to the department’s press release. “The PFMLI team invites you to join the upcoming virtual town halls to share your questions, ideas, or suggestions.”
The team will use the input to implement a program that works for all Oregonians, the press release stated.
The first town hall was Oct. 13 on employer and employee contribution rates, employer reporting requirements, and more. The rest of the town hall are as follows:
• Equivalent plans, Oct 27, 2-3 p.m. This session will focus on submission and review of equivalent plans employers offer.
• Benefits, Nov. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This session will focus on program eligibility, application for benefits and more.
• Small employers, Nov. 17, 2-3 p.m. This session will focus on small employers; assistance grants to help with the cost of hiring temporary replacement workers and more.
• Self-employed/independent contractors, Dec. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This session will focus on self-employed individuals and independent contractors who elect to participate in the program.
More information, including registration, is available here: https://www.oregon.gov/employ/PFMLI/Pages/Town-Halls.aspx.
