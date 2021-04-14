PORTLAND — Environmental experts are concerned about Oregon’s wild rabbit population after multiple cases of a virus that is deadly to the animals were confirmed in different parts of the state.
The latest case of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday, April 14, was in La Pine. Last month, the disease was detected in Milwaukie near Portland in eight dead domestic and feral rabbits.
The disease, also referred to as RHD, causes sudden death and is highly contagious among the animals, spreading through contact with infected rabbits, meat, fur or other materials. Birds, rodents, flies, predators and scavengers can spread this virus, as well as people by carrying it on their clothing, hands and shoes.
The disease poses no health risk to humans, experts say.
Officials from the Department of Agriculture warned that people who own domestic rabbits should keep them inside, don’t allow the animals to roam the yard, avoid transporting the animals and quarantine new rabbits for 30 days.
In addition, officials say hunters should avoid areas where outbreaks of the disease have been reported. After handling wild rabbits, people should wash their hands, change clothes and report sick or dead rabbits to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
To prevent the virus from spreading further into the domestic rabbit population, the state is collecting and testing feral rabbits where the disease has been detected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.