Medicaid income verification

Kelly Leung, 11, is reassured by Multnomah County health officers as she receives vaccinations at a catch-up vaccination clinic in 2023. Oregon in April 2023 resumed eligibility checks for people on Medicaid, which includes about half of Oregon's children. Starting this year, they can automatically stay enrolled until their 6th birthday.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — For the first time in three years people on the Oregon Health Plan and the Children’s Health Insurance Plan, the state’s Medicaid programs, could lose their coverage if their family income has gone up. The plans cover about one in three Oregonians.

Federal rules require states to periodically verify the incomes of people on Medicaid and remove them if their income exceeds the program limits. Income checks were suspended during the pandemic but are resuming this month, following a timeline set by Congress to wind down COVID-19 pandemic emergency measures.

