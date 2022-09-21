EOU 2022 graduation 1
More than 350 students received diplomas at Eastern Oregon University’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Quinn Coliseum, La Grande.

SALEM — Almost 500,000 Oregonians are eligible to have some or all of their student loans forgiven, the White House announced Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Most of the Oregon recipients — more than 332,100 — could have up to $20,000 forgiven because they received Pell Grants, which are provided to students whose families can’t help them pay for college. The remaining nearly 168,000 Oregonians are eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.

