CEO Gary George
Wildhorse Resort and Casino CEO Gary George stands outside the clubhouse at Wildhorse Golf Course in Mission on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. George was instrumental in helping Wildhorse land a spot on the Epson Tour, which starts Aug. 29.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

MISSION — Wildhorse Golf Course expects to draw more than 2,000 people to the Pendleton area at the end of August for a weeklong golf tournament that culminates with the first Ladies Professional Golf Association qualifying tournament held in Oregon.

The Wildhorse Ladies Classic, an Epson Tour event, will be Sept. 2-4 at Wildhorse Golf Course. According to Gary George, CEO of Wildhorse Resort & Casino, the golf course will host a stop on the tour for two years with the option for a third.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

