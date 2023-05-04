Gov.TinaKotek_roundtable_005.jpg
Buy Now

Gov. Tina Kotek meets with local Latino leaders Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at a roundtable discussion at Hermiston City Hall to discuss issues facing the community and how to help.

 Yasser Marte/Hermiston Herald

SALEM — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision to resign her office in light of a mounting consulting scandal rocked Oregon’s political realm Tuesday, May 2.

It also raised an immediate question: Who should fill Fagan’s shoes?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Lauren Dake contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.