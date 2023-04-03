Wyden

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, standing, listens to a question Sunday, April 2, 2023, as Morrow County Commissioner David Sykes, left, looks on at the SAGE Center theater, Boardman.

 Hank Stern/Contributed Photo

BOARDMAN — Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden promised action on the nitrate-contaminated wells and surface water in the area.

"People are right to be frustrated," he said Sunday, April 2, during a town hall meeting at the SAGE Center, Boardman. "It's just not OK that so many have to fight so hard for the basic right to turn on a tap and get drinkable fresh water. There's plenty of blame to go around. It will take all levels of government to fix the situation. The more levers of power being pulled, the faster will the problems be solved."

