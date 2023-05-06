SALEM — Oregonians could soon use their smartphones to find out whether products and packaging are recyclable, and exactly where to take them.

“Consumer confusion around what products are recyclable and which are not has been a problem for decades," said Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who is sponsoring a bill that would encourage digital recycling labels. “We’re starting to have new technologies that promise to be very useful in helping consumers do the right thing."

