COVE — No campfires will be burning on Cove Elementary School’s campus this summer yet it may have a summer camp-like atmosphere.
The school will be the site of a new School Enrichment Program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, one in which students will discover that learning about math, science and art can be as enjoyable as roasting marshmallows.
“It will be more like a summer camp than a school,” Cove School School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said.
Each day, students will participate in organized physical activities and engage in free reading or artistic activities of their choosing. Students will also complete a Science, Technology, Engineering, Artistic and Math program task aligned with the mission and goals of the school.
The titles of the daily activities to be conducted, including “Storage Wars” and “Pumpkin Chuckin’,” offer hints of the fun students may have on their horizons. Storage Wars will challenge students to see how much they can fit into a space, and Pumpkin Chuckin’ will have students simulate firing pumpkins with catapults while using cotton balls.
The free program will be open to all children now in kindergarten through fifth grade in the Cove School District. Cove teachers Lacey Baird and Tricia Tucker will lead the sessions. Baird will run the program for children in kindergarten through second grade and Tucker will lead students in grades 3 to 5.
Children will not receive grades for the work they do with the Summer Enrichment Program.
Three 10-day units are available for students to sign up for. The units will be Young Olympians, which will run June 14-29; Fall into Fun, June 30 to July 15; and Leopards Give Back, July 19 through Aug. 3.
Children will learn about community service in Leopards Give Back. The Young Olympians program will teach participants using an athletic theme — for example, they will build miniature bobsleds in which Ping-Pong balls will represent the riders. Fall into Fun, Pettit said, will have an artistic theme.
Sessions will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday from June 14 to Aug. 3.
Parents can enroll their children in one, two or all three of the units, depending upon available space. Each unit has space for 20 children in both the K-2 and 3-5 grade divisions.
The program will be funded by an $85,000 grant the Cove School District was awarded by the state and will be similar to an after-school program Cove Elementary School will launch this fall, which will be paid for with money from the Cove School District’s general fund.
“This grant allows the school to essentially start the after-school program early as a summer enrichment program,” Pettit said.
