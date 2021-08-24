LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Union County on Tuesday, Aug. 24, alongside eight positive tests in Wallowa County.
The state recorded 2,804 new confirmed and presumptive cases, adding 30 new deaths due to COVID-19.
Union County’s total case count is up to 2,193 since the beginning of the pandemic, while Wallowa County is at 356. Union County’s COVID-19 cases in August are just under 600 total as of Aug. 23, making it the most cases in a month since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statewide, 1,000 remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 283 patients are in ICU beds. There are currently 45 adult ICU beds available out of 667 total in Oregon, while 369 adult non-ICU beds remain open out of 4,191.
