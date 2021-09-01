LA GRANDE — Fire conditions are improving in Northeastern Oregon and as a result, the Union County Board of Commissioners is easing fire restrictions in the county.
The board voted to rescind its countywide burn ban on Wednesday, Sept. 1, during its regularly scheduled meeting. The burn ban had been in place since July. The step means that recreational fires, including backyard barbecues and the use of burn barrels, are again allowed if restrictions listed in the county’s burn ordinance are followed.
All open burning, except regulated burns for agricultural purposes, is still prohibited though.
The board voted to rescind the county’s burn ban at the request of Craig Kretschmer, chief of the Union County Fire Defense Board. The request was relayed to the commissioners by Cody Vora, Union County Emergency Manager, who spoke on behalf of the fire defense board. Vora said the fire board recommended removing the burn ban in part because fire danger has moderated.
Fire danger was rated extreme in June, July and early August due to high temperatures and minimal precipitation. Drought conditions still exist, but temperatures have come down.
A second reason the fire defense board recommended rescinding the ban is that there are fewer large wildfires burning in the region than there were earlier this summer. Local fire departments have more resources available for making initial attacks on blazes, Vora said. Earlier this summer, local fire departments had been sending personnel, equipment and vehicles to help combat regional fires outside Union County.
The board of commissioners also voted to open the campgrounds at the Mount Emily Recreation Area, fully opening the recreational area that had been closed by the board earlier this summer because of extreme fire danger. Portions of MERA had been opened since then.
Campfires remain prohibited in accordance with Oregon Department of Forestry restrictions.
