WALLOWA — Firefighters have continued to keep the Elbow Creek Fire in check, as no significant growth occurred over the last 24 hours.
The wildfire currently stands at 22,960 acres as of 10:12 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Firefighters have increased the containment rate of the fire to 64%.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the high temperatures and low humidity yesterday contributed to fire conditions, along with light winds. Despite increased fire behavior, firefighters still managed to keep the fire activity low due to the previously established containment lines. As an extra precaution, two helicopters were utilized yesterday to avoid any additional spread.
A red flag warning has been put in place today through Sunday, with a possibility of thunderstorms expected to develop this afternoon. Erratic winds and lightning are a concern, but there is also a high probability of a slight rain.
Over 900 total personnel are working on the Elbow Creek fire, with 38 engines on site. Evacuations levels in Wallowa County are yet to change, but the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page will have any additional updates on evacuations.
