WALLOWA — The Elbow Creek Fire is now 50% contained, with fire activity slowing down on the 22,955 acre wildfire, according to a Thursday, July 29 press release.
Crews are continuing mop-up operations around the perimeter, with some of the 1,015 personnel searching for spot fires on the east side of the area.
Firemen are improving roads and removing vegetation along the north side, using handheld infrared heat detection devices to quickly locate fire hazards.
According to Operations Section Chief Eric Perkins, some of the aircraft being used will soon be sent back to their base or to other wildfires.
There have been seven accidents/illnesses reported from crew members since the start of the fire on July 15. There have been no serious injuries.
Weather on July 29 is expected to be mostly sunny, with a forecasted high between 90-95 degrees. Winds continue to blow in the northeast direction from 3-7 mph.
