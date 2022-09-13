car on side of road

Underneath a smoke-filled sky and orange sun, a car sits on the side of Fox Hill Road on Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022. 

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — As wildfires continue to burn across the state, and smoky haze fills the air, the Oregon Department of Transportation is urging road travelers to take extra precautions to prevent new blazes.

ODOT public information officer Don Hamilton said that in persistent and deepening drought conditions, drivers should be particularly wary of the dangers vehicles pose.

