LA GRANDE — As wildfires continue to burn across the state and smoky haze fills the air, the Oregon Department of Transportation is urging road travelers to take extra precautions to prevent new blazes.
ODOT Public Information Officer Don Hamilton said that in persistent and deepening drought conditions, drivers should be particularly wary of the dangers vehicles pose.
“We really want people to remember that cars are a potential danger when it comes to causing wildfires,” Hamilton said.
According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, an average of 89% of wildfires nationwide between 2017 and 2021 were started by humans. Last summer, cars were the No. 1 source of wildfires in Oregon.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday, Sept. 8, that large swaths of Oregon are in extreme drought, and portions of the northeast region are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. This spring’s moisture contributed to the growth of grasses and shrubs, a June Oregon Public Broadcast article reported.
National Weather Service lead forecaster Joe Solomon noted that current weather conditions are also contributing to heightened fire conditions. A ridge of high pressure above the region is causing temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal for this time of year. Higher temperatures and windy conditions, paired with slightly low humidity, are preventing showers that could significantly reduce the region’s fire threat.
“Nothing at this point is showing a season-ending event,” Solomon said. “For that, we need a situation where we get half an inch, an inch of rain, over a 24-hour period.”
With little rain in sight, dried-out grass and shrubs that line the region’s large and small roadways can more easily catch fire. Vehicle travelers — especially when they pull off onto road shoulders or drive on unpaved ground — may unknowingly bring sparks from their car closer to this wildfire fuel.
Hamilton said that ODOT maintenance and construction crews are working to closely monitor their equipment use and tamp down on dangerous activities like mowing that could throw off sparks. For the general public, off-road driving is currently prohibited in many areas.
“Anybody that's doing heavy equipment work in the woods right now needs to be very careful about what they're doing because conditions are so dry,” Hamilton noted.
The department urged vehicle travelers to stay on hardened surfaces when pulling off the road and to avoid dry grass that might come in contact with the vehicle’s hot exhaust system or catalytic converter.
ODOT also suggested that proper car care can help prevent roadside fires. This included tire pressure maintenance — as driving on rims throws off sparks. Driving with a worn-out catalytic converter runs the risk of casting hot pieces of metal into the dry brush and roadside grass. If not secured properly, tow chains can also cause sparks as they drag on the road.
Servicing vehicles regularly by a trained mechanic can also prevent flammable car fluids from leaking and starting a fire when in contact with heat or electrical sparks.
ODOT also emphasized that road travelers should be aware — and warn others — of the dangers of tossing a lit cigarette or burning materials from a vehicle.
If a vehicle does spark a fire, the department said it is important for drivers to be prepared — by keeping a fire extinguisher, water and a shovel in their cars to help snuff out small fires before they spread.
“Are we doing anything that could spark a wildfire?” Hamilton urged Oregonian drivers to ask themselves. “We all have to be very careful about that and be very aware of our circumstances.”
