3DoubleCreek.jpg

Double Creek Fire operations take place near Imnaha on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Greg Deedon, Eugene Springfield/Contributed Photo

SALEM — Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map.

The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed to adequately communicate with the public.

