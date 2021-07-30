WALLOWA — The Elbow Creek Fire is now 57% contained and the 22,955-acre wildfire has not spread in the last 24 hours, according to a Friday, July 30, press release.
There are 971 personnel stationed at the fire in northern Wallowa County, stated the release. The 34 hand crews on site have fully transitioned to mop-up operations.
The statement emphasized that mop-up operations can require up to 300 feet of buffering work around the edge of the fire to avoid wind transport of burning embers.
A 10-person crew made progress along the bottom of the Grande Ronde River Canyon on July 29, using handheld infrared detection monitors to put out hot spots.
On the north side of the fire, crews continue to remove vegetation along roads to minimize further spread.
The forecast on July 30 expects hot and dry weather with moderate levels of smoke. The temperature is expected to reach 94 to 99 degrees, with afternoon winds between 8-12 mph blowing in the northwest direction.
