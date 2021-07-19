LA GRANDE — The La Grande Fire Department announced Monday, July 19, that Morgan Lake is being closed immediately because dry conditions are creating extremely high fire danger.
La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford said the closure was prompted in part by the fact that someone recently lit a fire at Morgan Lake even though fires have been prohibited there because of high fire danger.
“We need to be very cautious," Cornford said.
This is the second straight year Morgan Lake has been closed because of extreme fire danger. It was also closed from Sept. 11, 2020, through Oct. 4, 2020, because of a high fire risk. Morgan Lake was reopened due to reduced fire danger on Oct. 5 and remained open until its normal closing time of Oct. 31.
Cornford said that if conditions improve Morgan Lake could reopen later this year. The lake was set to remain open through Oct. 31.
