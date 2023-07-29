ELGIN — The Jones Butte Fire is 50% contained and all evacuation levels have been lifted as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, according to Union County Emergency Services.

The blaze started burning July 27 about 2 miles northwest of Elgin, according to a press release. The Jones Butte Fire grew to 111 acres before crews were able to contain the blaze.

