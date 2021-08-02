LA GRANDE — A local bakery is doing what it can to help people in need in Oregon.
Le Bebe Cakes on Washington Avenue in La Grande collected supplies and food for victims of the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon. The bakery is partnering with Relief Angels, who picked up the donations on Sunday, Aug. 1.
“We wanted to do what we can to help the victims affected by the fire,” Le Bebe Cakes owner Spring Roberts said. “ReMax and others in the community have really helped us out for this good cause.”
Le Bebe Cakes accepted donations throughout the week and compiled the supplies and food in the store. This is the second year in a row the bakery has collected donations for those affected by wildfires. In 2020 goods were donated to those fighting the blazes as well as individuals and families who were impacted by wildfire. The donations collected this year are going specifically to people displaced from their homes by the Bootleg Fire.
Relief Angels is a nonprofit organization based out of Klamath Falls with the primary mission of disaster relief. The group collected donations from across the state on Sunday before heading to Southern Oregon to deliver the goods to the victims.
The Bootleg Fire is currently the nation’s largest wildfire, stretching over 413,000 acres. The fire began on Tuesday, July 6, forcing many in the area to evacuate their homes.
