WALLOWA — Lightning caused at least three fires in Wallowa County Thursday, Aug. 5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry said "numerous smoke reports" have been fielded across the county.
The biggest fire currently burning is the Wise Fire, which has burned about 75 acres and is near Smith Mountain Road. It was reported at about 1:50 p.m. Aug. 5. According to the ODF, helicopters, single-engine air tankers and heavy air tankers, are being used to fight the fire.
Additionally, the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notice for Smith Mountain Road.
Another small fire, the Saw Dust Pile Fire, burned 4 acres about 8 miles northwest of Wallowa, but that fire has been contained by crews. A 5-acre fire in the Maxville area has also been reported, though fire crews and a bulldozer on the scene have stopped the spread of that fire.
Other small fires have been reported and responded to, the ODF said.
Smaller Union County fires
About 13 small fires broke out in Union County on Aug. 5 and two were reported Aug. 6.
Firefighters were sent to all of the fires by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
Union County fires reported Aug. 6 were in the Howard Creek area, nine miles northeast of Elgin and Siide Creek, six miles north of La Grande. The Siide Creek Fire was reported at 5:56 a.m. and the Howard Creek blaze at 7:47 a.m., both were one tenth of an acre or smaller, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
The largest of the Union County fires reported was .25 of an acre and was at Edna’s Point, nine miles northeast of Elgin. The brush fire was reported at 7:29 p.m. Aug. 5.
The Aug. 5 fires closest to La Grande were in Owsley Canyon, three miles north of La Grande. The fire was reported at 9:40 a.m. and was controlled at 2:47 p.m., according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
Another La Grande-area fire was at the crossroad of Cherrywood Road and Standley Lane, five miles north of La Grande. The fire was reported at 8:59 a.m Aug. 5 and was controlled by firefighters at 10:20 a.m.
