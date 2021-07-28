LA GRANDE — The Mount Emily Recreation Area will partially reopen on Saturday, July 31.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, July 28, to reopen MERA for nonmotorized day use. MERA has been closed to the public by the board of commissioners since July 21 due to hot and dry conditions that have created a fire hazard.
No motor vehicles of any kind will be allowed at MERA under the partial reopening rules and smoking, campfires and overnight camping will still be prohibited. Smoking and campfires are banned under Oregon Department of Forestry regulations.
Mountain biking and hiking are among the nonmotorized activities MERA has trails for.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted to partially reopen MERA after receiving many emails from hikers and mountain bikers asking for it to be opened for nonmotorized use.
