SALEM — The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association is seeking donations for its Wildfire Stewardship Fund to support producers who lost profit as a result of recent wildfires.
In 2020, 15 farmers impacted by wildfires requested over $258,000 from the association, which was able to distribute $45,000.
This year, requests are expected to be even higher because of the drastic effects of the Bootleg Fire, according to Robyn Smith, communications director of OCA.
"It's really important because they're going through so much this year, with drought conditions and insects and pest issues because of the high heat," Smith said. "Any help would be valuable. It's going to be a tough year."
The organization is also accepting supply donations, such as medical supplies for cattle, nutritional supplements and fence material.
Grange Co-op has pledged to match up to $5,000 in relief funds donated by customers at any of their Oregon locations.
Donations can be made online at orcattle.com, or mailed to the association at 1320 Capitol Street NE, Suite 150, Salem, OR 97301.
