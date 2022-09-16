Double Creek Fire.jpeg

A firefighter mops up on the Double Creek Fire on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, burning near Imnaha in Wallowa County. The lightning-caused fire has burned more than 157,000 acres and was reported to be 27% contained the morning of Sept. 16.

 Chris Stankis, Pacific Northwest IMT 2

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve a federal emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres still burn across the state.

If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.