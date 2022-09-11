Double Creek Fire

Smoke can be seen from Harl Butte rising from the Double Creek Fire on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Pacific Northwest IMT 2/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The Double Creek Fire spotted across the Imnaha River on Saturday, Sept. 10, near Imnaha Grange, according to the Sept. 11 report.

The spot fire near Imnaha Grange is approximately 500 acres. Six additional large air tankers were called in to join suppression efforts aided by the support of Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, La Grande. The air tankers worked with resources from the Double Creek Fire, Nebo Fire, Oregon State Fire Marshal, local resources and tactical firefighting aircraft air attack on the spot fire. Crews from Double Creek and Nebo fires remained on the spot fire into the morning of Sept. 11, continuing suppression efforts.

