LA GRANDE — The Starkey Experimental Forest and Range is closed to overnight camping or other overnight uses in response to extreme fire danger, according to a press release from the US Forest Service.
Starkey remains open to public entry, but public uses must adhere to current fire-prevention measures established for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest under Phase C Public Use Restrictions.
“The extreme fire danger this early in the fire season necessitated our decision to close Starkey to overnight camping,” said Mike Wisdom, a research wildlife biologist with the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station. “We will be monitoring fire risk and how best to adapt to the situation going forward.”
The 25,000-acre experimental forest and range is located 28 miles southwest of La Grande on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Formally designated for research in 1940, the area is jointly managed by the Pacific Northwest Research Station and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and is a research site for collaborative studies of deer, elk, and cattle and their interactions with public land uses. The Forest Service partners with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct wildlife management at Starkey, which includes hunting.
Planned public hunts, administered by ODFW, begin at Starkey on Sunday, Aug. 1, and will occur as proposed for hunters who have successfully drawn a controlled hunt permit. Hunters are being contacted to share current fire restrictions and ensure that they are aware of the no-camping restriction.
“If conditions improve related to fire risk, we can consider a resumption of camping at Starkey sometime later this summer or fall,” Wisdom said.
Hunters can continue to camp at sites on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest outside of Starkey.
