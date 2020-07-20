NORTH POWDER — North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon believes students benefit most from learning at school with their classmates, not at home via distance education.
This is why Dixon has announced that school in North Powder is set to begin Aug. 31 with all students attending in classrooms four days a week. The plan’s format is designed to meet COVID-19 social distancing rules.
Dixon said this is what parents desire for their sons and daughters.
“For the most part they want their kids back in school everyday,’’ said Dixon, whose school district has operated on a four-day week for at least the past three decades.
Should North Powder reopen its schools it would be the first time for regular classes there since mid March when all schools in Oregon were closed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes were taught the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year via distance education.
“While we cannot cannot yet plan for school as normal we have worked within the guidelines from the Oregon Department of Education to create a plan that gets us as close to a normal year as possible. If Oregon Department of Education requirements change, we will revise the plan accordingly,’’ Dixon said in a letter to parents.
Dixon believes students need to get back to school for their own mental well being.
“Their routine and extracurricular activities were taken away from them. We will create issues we have not seen yet (if students cannot soon return to school). Students need socialization,’’ Dixon said.
Dixon said that under the plan elementary classes would be fairly traditional, while secondary classes, grades 6-12, would be taught in cohorts of 17 to 24 students. Dixon said North Powder is in a good position to offer on-site classes while conforming to social distancing rules. He explained that the district’s classrooms can all accommodate 24 students and still meet social distancing rules. He said the size of North Powder’s classes are all about 25 or less.
Instruction in all classes would be live streamed on the Internet, allowing students who can not attend to watch in real time at home or via archived video. Dixon said the live streaming will be important since state rules will require that students who miss school because of an illness remain home longer as a precaution.
Should social distancing rules from the state become more stringent, the North Powder School District would activate a plan B reopening. It would call for one half of the students to attend school on site on alternative days during a four-day week. On the alternate non-site school days students would be taught via distance education at home, Dixon said.
This would ultimately mean students would attend school two days a week and study at home two days.
Dixon said that North Powder School District’s reopening plan will soon be reviewed by the Union County Public Health Department.to determine if it meets social distancing standards.
The Oregon Department of Education is requiring that All Oregon school districts must submit their reopening plans to it by Aug. 15.
