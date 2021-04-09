210410_lgo_news_local_berry
NORTH POWDER — A major North Powder event is set to be revived this summer.
North Powder’s annual Huckleberry Festival, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in July due to falling infection rates in Union County.
The event, in keeping with tradition, will be conducted July 31. This is the last Saturday in July, the day the festival, which started in 2007, has been conducted in past years.
Activities at this year’s festival will again include a breakfast, a parade, a car show. and a street dance, said Lindsey Thompson, chair of the Huckleberry Festival. Some events annually conducted including a huckleberry dessert contest will not be run this year to help the festival conform to social distancing standards. Thompson said events like dessert contest will be added back in future years once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Thompson is impressed with how people are stepping forward to offer to work as volunteers.
“We have a lot of new people with lots of energy,’’ Thompson said.
The Huckleberry Festival, which often draws about 500 people, started in 2007.
The festival recognizes a popular fruit which grows in the North Powder area is historically significant. Huckleberries were a summer staple for Native Americans who summered in the area and the pioneers who arrived in the mid-1860s to settle there, according to a July 24, 2008 article in The Observer.
The Huckleberry Festival is one of many cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 but are being restored this spring and summer due to falling infection rates. They include the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show, the Elgin Stampede, the Union County Fair, the Grassroots Festival, Riverfest and the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival.
