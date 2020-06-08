A bonus opportunity.
This is what North Powder School District students in middle school and high school who were hurt by the sudden closure of schools in mid March due to COVID-19, are receiving this summer. The North Powder School District’s annual summer school is being expanded to include instruction for students in middle school and high school. Previously the school district’s summer school program, which started about a decade ago, served only elementary school students. But this summer it will be open to students in all grades. The four-week summer school starts June 15.
North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon said the addition was made to give students the opportunity to complete semester classes they may not have due to the mid March closure, after which only distance education was offered. Dixon explained that some students did not complete semester classes following the closure for a variety of reasons including the fact that some do not excel in distance education settings.
“We wanted to give them the chance to get their semester credits,’’ Dixon said.
None of the students who will be attending summer school will be seniors in need of additional credits to graduate this year. Dixon explained that all Powder Valley High School’s seniors graduated June 6.
Dixon anticipates that the summer school will have about 10 middle and high school students and 30 elementary school students. The school will operate Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. All students will be served free breakfasts and lunches prepared by the North Powder School District.
The summer school will represent the first time since mid March that teachers will be providing instruction to students in classrooms.
“Our teachers are pretty excited about it (the chance to again have students in their classrooms),’’ Dixon said.
Dixon said this spring’s school closure and the distance education that followed is not something teachers welcomed “i’m sure nobody went into education (so they could) not be around kids,’’ Dixon said.
Teachers and students at the extended summer school will be required to adhere to the state’s COVID-19-driven social distancing rules. This means that no more than 10 students will be allowed in a classroom at a time.
Dixon said that rules like this will actually help students since many learn best in small group settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.