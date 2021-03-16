Crawford J. ‘C.J.’ Bryan

1935-2021 • La Grande

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

Raymond K. Duggins

1938-2021 • Cove

Raymond K. Duggins, 82, of Cove, died March 15 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at the Cove Cemetery March 18 at 2 p.m. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

Raymond was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Corn, Oklahoma, to Loy and Goldie (Cunningham) Duggins. He resided in Southern California and Cove. He was married to Shirley Ann Clark for 62 years.

Raymond was a mechanic, but he loved woodworking and building furniture the most.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Shirley; children and their spouses, Cheri and Scott Doren of Cove, Raymond K. Jr. and Candy Duggins of Nevada, and Clifford Duggins of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

Grant G. Tsiatsos

1952-2021 • Starkey

Grant Gregory Tsiatsos, 68, of Starkey, died March 6 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at the family cemetery in Starkey sometime in June.

Kristine R. McNair

Cove

Gene Bolin

La Grande

Gary A. Gaston

La Grande

Gary A. Gaston, 56, of La Grande, died March 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A private funeral service will be held March 23 at 2 p.m. The service will be livestreamed: go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory,

La Grande.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.