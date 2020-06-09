La Grande
John C. Duffy, 83, of La Grande, died May 30 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel of Baker City. To light a candle or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
