Formerly of La Grande
Archie Badger Patterson, 89, formerly of La Grande, died Jan. 3 in Riverton, Utah. A graveside service will be held Jan. 9 at noon at the Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, Washington.
To plant a tree in memory of Archie Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.