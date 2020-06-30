Joseph
Clarence W. McCuen, 83, of Joseph, died June 28 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held July 6 at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
