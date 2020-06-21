La Grande
Deborah Dawn Brock, 59, of La Grande, died June 18 at her residence. A viewing will be held 9-11 a.m. June 24 at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. the same day at the Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
