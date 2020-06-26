Enterprise
Gloria C. Haasl, 80, of Enterprise, died June 22. Visitation will be held June 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bollman Funeral Home, limited to five people at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katherine Catholic Church with vault interment at the Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home.
