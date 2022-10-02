Enterprise

Jean R. Haefer, 72, of Enterprise, died Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston, Idaho. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. Casual dress is preferred by the family.

Lisa60
This is lisa Griffith I sm so sorry for u all me jean cousins my grandma and jeans mom were sisters I wish come service having knee surgery hugs to u all

