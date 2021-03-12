La Grande
Jeffrey D. Rysdam, 43, of La Grande, died March 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held March 16 at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Elgin. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande.
