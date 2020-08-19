Formerly of La Grande
Joyce Stevens, 58, of Payette, Idaho, and formerly of La Grande, died Aug. 16. An outdoor funeral service will be held Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Cove Baptist Church, with a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande. Per current health regulations, bring your own chair, wear a mask and respect social distancing.
