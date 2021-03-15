Lostine
Max Moffit, 92, of Lostine, died March 11 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. March 20 at the Lostine Cemetery with vault interment to follow. A reception will be held at the Lostine Grange Hall after the service. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
