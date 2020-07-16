Formerly of La Grande
Samantha Ray Hickey, 45, of Caldwell, Idaho, and formerly of La Grande, died July 13. A virtual memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. July 20. To access the livestream, go to https://centennialbaptistministries.org/ and choose the online church tab. Arrangements are by Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.