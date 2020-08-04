Cove
Stanley “Stan” W. Case, 67, of Cove, died Aug. 2 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Case arena at 64066 Booth Lane, La Grande. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on “Funeral Videos” near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.