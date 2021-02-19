Formerly of La Grande
Thor Edvalson, 59, of Baker City and formerly of La Grande, died Feb. 2, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of his life will be held Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church in Baker City. The service will be livestreamed: go to www.bakercityharvest.org, scroll to the bottom and click the YouTube icon. Arrangements are by Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, Halfway.
