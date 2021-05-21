Elgin
Candy Kay Williams, 56, of Elgin, died Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Refreshments will be provided. Memorial donations may be made to Crime Victim and Survivors Services in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.