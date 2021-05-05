Formerly of Union
Cecil Lyle Smith, 91, of Florence and formerly of Union, died Jan. 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Union Victorian Cemetery. The family prefers casual dress attire. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
