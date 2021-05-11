Island City
Crescence L. Bakker, 84, of Island City, died May 10, 2021, at her residence. A memorial service will be held May 13 at 3 p.m. at Grace Community Lutheran Church located at “The Place” in Island City. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.