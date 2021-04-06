Formerly of La Grande
Elizabeth "Liz" McCallister, 41, formerly of La Grande, died March 11 in Page, Arizona. A celebration of her life will be held April 10 at 1 p.m. at Grande Ronde Academy, 507 Palmer, La Grande. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help with expenses.
