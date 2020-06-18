Wallowa
Eunice Elma Skillings, 71, of Wallowa, died Jan. 7 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. A funeral service will be held June 27 at 11 a.m. at Bramlett Cemetery, near Wallowa. A potluck will begin at 1 p.m. at the Wallowa Lions Park.
To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Skillings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.