Elgin
George William Smith, 100, of Elgin, died June 4, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held June 19 at 10 a.m. at the Elgin Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at his home. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande.
