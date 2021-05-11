Formerly of La Grande
Gerald Francis Rimbey, 90, formerly of La Grande, died Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Reedsport after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held June 14 at 10 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery. A reception follows at 11 a.m. at the La Grande First Christian Church.
