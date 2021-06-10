Joseph
Gerald Leon Crawford, 84, of Joseph, died March 7, 2021, at his home. Interment was at Prairie Creek Cemetery with a service officiated by Archie Hook of Enterprise Community Church, assisted by the Joseph Masonic Lodge. A celebration of his life and potluck gathering will be held July 3 at 2 p.m. behind the Enterprise Community Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.